Police issue alert for missing teens last seen leaving school

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk, Virginia have asked for help finding Sincerity Ennels, 14, and Emily Morrison, 15, last seen leaving Lake Taylor High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives do not believe either teen is in immediate danger.

Ennels has brown hair and brown eyes, ear piercings, nose piercing, and braces on the top part of her mouth. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an “S” on it, khaki pants and all-black Nike shoes.

Morrison has long straight red hair, blue eyes, braces on teeth, and freckles. She was last seen wearing an olive-green pullover hoodie with OBEY on the front, light blue jeans with rips in the legs, and white Vans tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 757-441-5610.