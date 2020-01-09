Man accused of stealing MacBook Pro, running out of Richmond pawn shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing a MacBook Pro from a Richmond pawn shop earlier this week.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on January 7, officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Superior Outlet & Pawn Shop, located at 3630 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police say the male suspect walked into the store and asked to see a MacBook Pro. Once the clerk placed the laptop on the counter, the suspect is accused of grabbing the laptop and running out the front door.

The man was last seen in a red Nissan Sentra with bungee cords holding the trunk shut.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.