Magician and Sleight of Hand Artist JB Roberts

RICHMOND, Va. - Our next guest is a magician and sleight of hand artist whose specialty is up close magic. JB Roberts provides quality and memorable moments of magic for parties, weddings, and festivals. He also provides tips for anyone planning entertainment for a wedding or special event. For more tips and tricks from JB Roberts, visithttps://www.jbrobertsmagic.com.

