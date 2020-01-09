JMU student hopes to solve mystery of ‘I Love You’ pendant found on Virginia riverbank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Central Virginia college student is hoping the CBS 6 Problem Solvers can help find the owner of a buried treasure recently discovered along the banks of the Appomattox River in Hopewell.

Whenever 20-year-old James Madison University student Homer Thomas is home on n break, he strolls the banks of the Appomattox River.

Thomas soaks up the tranquil scene and enjoys nature while picking up trash and searching for treasures with his metal detector.

During an excursion last week, Thomas turned up something shiny that not only caught his eye, but tugged at his heart.

It sent his mind wandering back to a time when he thought he lost a treasured piece of jewelry given to him by his grandfather -- that he eventually was reunited with.

“I know how it feels to lose something extremely valuable and to get it back is such a great feeling,” Thomas said.

The 14k gold pendant is engraved with “I Love You” on one side and a man’s face etched on the other side.

Thomas instantly knew what he had to do after imagining a wife, a daughter or loved one missing the keepsake.

“I know that it would be important to them,” Thomas said. “I would want someone to do that for me, so it's only right. I hope that anyone would do it.”

So Thomas crossed his fingers and hopped on social media hoping to make a connection with someone who knows the story behind the keepsake.

“I ended up sharing it on Facebook and it got shared a little bit, but I didn’t think it got shared as much as I knew it need to be,” Thomas said.

The pendant is something that Thomas knows may not mean much to some, but it could be priceless and mean the world to the one who lost it.

