RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are investigating an alleged attempted abduction that took place Thursday night.

Police were called to Hull Street Road near Broad Rock Boulevard around 11 p.m. for an abduction.

A witness says she saw a person trying to push a woman into a car.

Police believe it was an attempted abduction.

This is a developing story