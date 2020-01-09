× See what’s going into the shuttered Matchbox restaurant in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A national bank’s Richmond real estate grab continues, this time with a prominent spot in Short Pump.

Chase Bank, the retail banking arm of financial giant JPMorgan Chase & Co., is looking to open a new branch in the shuttered Matchbox restaurant building at 11720 W. Broad St., according to plans filed with Henrico County.

