× Brookland Park Market will add to Northside dining options

RICHMOND, Va. — Another new retail tenant is headed for Brookland Park. Brookland Park Market is preparing to open at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

Brothers Sean and Pat Lynch own the store. Sean said they’re finalizing its concept, and it will have a combination of retail groceries, prepared meals and hot food.

“It’s a Union Market-type thing,” Lynch said, comparing it to the café and market in Union Hill that opened in 2014 at 2306 Jefferson Ave.

Click here to read more.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

