20th Annual Pet Expo

Posted 1:39 pm, January 9, 2020, by

RICHMOND, Va.–

20th Annual Pet Expo,  on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10am to 3pm at the Richmond Raceway.

The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo is a unique indoor event where people can bring their pets to enjoy a day of fun and excitement with the whole family. Specialty vendors will offer a variety of goods and services. Activities are scheduled throughout the day, many of which involve pet participation and new this year the Lure Course ($10) other activities include: Agility Course for Dogs ($3), Dog Adoptions, Silent Auctions, Caricaturist Drawings ($15). There are also activities for Kids Face Painting, an “Adoption” Stand – adopt a stuffed dog or cat ($5), and a Bear Repair Clinic – vet exams for stuffed animals. Other Highlights include a Pet Parade, Costume contest (~12:30PM), Puppy races, Frosty Paws eating contests, Training & agility demos and Live music from Sam McCoig (3:15PM).

Admission to the Pet Expo: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and Free for children under 6 and for pets. CBS 6 Greg McQuade and MIX 98.1 Kat Simon will once again assist with the emcee duties. All proceeds will benefit the volunteer-run Henrico Humane Society. For more information visit https://www.henricohumane.org/events/petexpo

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.