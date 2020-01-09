× 20th Annual Pet Expo

RICHMOND, Va.–

20th Annual Pet Expo, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10am to 3pm at the Richmond Raceway.

The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo is a unique indoor event where people can bring their pets to enjoy a day of fun and excitement with the whole family. Specialty vendors will offer a variety of goods and services. Activities are scheduled throughout the day, many of which involve pet participation and new this year the Lure Course ($10) other activities include: Agility Course for Dogs ($3), Dog Adoptions, Silent Auctions, Caricaturist Drawings ($15). There are also activities for Kids Face Painting, an “Adoption” Stand – adopt a stuffed dog or cat ($5), and a Bear Repair Clinic – vet exams for stuffed animals. Other Highlights include a Pet Parade, Costume contest (~12:30PM), Puppy races, Frosty Paws eating contests, Training & agility demos and Live music from Sam McCoig (3:15PM).

Admission to the Pet Expo: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and Free for children under 6 and for pets. CBS 6 Greg McQuade and MIX 98.1 Kat Simon will once again assist with the emcee duties. All proceeds will benefit the volunteer-run Henrico Humane Society. For more information visit https://www.henricohumane.org/events/petexpo