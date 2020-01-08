‘Lesson to stay involved,’ police chief says after parents make disturbing discovery on Virginia girl’s cellphone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- “This is a lesson to stay involved,” a Virginia police chief is warning parents after a Missouri man was arrested on felony charges over what he allegedly convinced a Virginia girl to do on her cellphone, according to WTKR.

Fifty-seven-year-old Thomas Collura from Joplin, Missouri, was arrested in December after sources said he persuaded a James City County girl under the age of 15 to make over 140 porn videos.

Records said Collura sent "adult toys" and electronics to her home in order for the girl to make videos for him.

“It’s alleged these crimes took place between August and October,” James City County Deputy Police Chief Stephen Rubino said. “Back in October, the teen's parents came in. They were concerned looking at their daughter's cell phone. They found some inappropriate conversations as well as some inappropriate sexual-type behavior that was being videoed.”

Forensic tests found the number for Collura listed under favorites in the girl’s phone. The girl and Collura communicated through Instagram and KIK messenger, officials said.

“The parents were key in this investigation because they saw something that wasn’t right and notified us,” said Rubino. “This is a lesson to stay involved, know your children’s passwords on social media accounts, and check them regularly.”

Collura was arrested in Missouri and charged with felony soliciting a child to make porn and felony indecent liberties. He was extradited on January 3 and is currently in Virginia Regional Peninsula Jail under no bond.