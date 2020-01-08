The Latin Ballet of Virginia always extends the holiday season with its performance of “Legend of the Poinsettia.” Today on our live show we had a special sneak peek from dancers Caroline L. Bell, Adelle Barrow, and Maya Koehn-Wu. This annual production open on stage later this week at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen which is located at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. Performances will be held on Friday, January 10 at 7:30 pm, on Saturday, January 11 at 3 pm an 7:30 pm, and on Sunday, January 12 at 3 pm. To learn more about performances and tickets, visitwww.latinballet.com.
The Legend of the Poinsetta presented by The Latin Ballet of Virginia
