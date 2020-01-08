The Legend of the Poinsetta presented by The Latin Ballet of Virginia

Posted 3:23 pm, January 8, 2020, by and

The Latin Ballet of Virginia always extends the holiday season with its performance of “Legend of the Poinsettia.” Today on our live show we had a special sneak peek from dancers Caroline L. Bell, Adelle Barrow, and Maya Koehn-Wu. This annual production open on stage later this week at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen which is located at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. Performances will be held on Friday, January 10 at 7:30 pm, on Saturday, January 11 at 3 pm an 7:30 pm, and on Sunday, January 12 at 3 pm. To learn more about performances and tickets, visitwww.latinballet.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.