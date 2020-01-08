Uptown Alley’s Executive Chef, Adam DePaul, share’s a few of his signature dishes: Greek Flatbread, Cobb Salad, and a Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Taste these incredible dishes at Uptown Alley, located at 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway in Midlothian. Visit www.uptownalleyrichmond.com to plan your fun.
Signature Dishes at Uptown Alley
A signature lump crab cake with Chef Adam DePaul
Lemon Garlic Shrimp from Uptown Alley
