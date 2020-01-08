“Shaynefully Delicious” Beef Barbacoa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s another “Shaynefully Delicious” creation that’s so easy, you can make it at home for your family. Shayne Rogers walked us through the steps on creating her special beef barbacoa in the all-famous InstaPot.

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic

1/2 medium onion

Juice of 1 lime

2 T chipotle in adobo

2 t ground cumin

2 t oregano

1/4 t ground cloves

1/2 c water

1 T butter

2 lbs. beef eye round roast

1 1/2 t salt

Black pepper to taste

2 bay leaves

Preparation:

Cut beef into 3 inch pieces and season with salt and pepper. Heat Instant Pot by pressing sauté button and add butter to pot. When butter has melted, add beef in a single layer leaving room between the pieces. This may need to be done in batches. Brown on all sides. While beef is browning, add garlic, onion, lime juice, cumin, oregano, cloves and water into a blender and blend until smooth. When beef is browned, add all of the meat back to the InstantPot. Pour in the sauce from the blender and add the bay leaves. Place the top on the pot. Cancel the sauté function and press the beef button or pressure cook for 1 hour on high pressure. Make sure the pressure vent is turned to sealing. The Instant Pot will take a few minutes to come up to pressure and then begin to cook counting down the time. Let the pressure release naturally for 20 minutes and then carefully (I use a towel over my hand) move the valve to venting. Let cool for 5 minutes. Open the pot and remove the beef to a plate to shred. Return it to the sauce in the pot and stir to coat the meat. It’s ready to serve in tacos, burritos, lettuce wraps, over nachos or a salad. It freezes well for up to a month.