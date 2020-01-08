Restaurant employee, customer info discovered unshredded in boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Behind this busy South Richmond shopping center boxes, furniture, and other items are piled at a public recycling bin.

It's a usual sight for Staci Hunt who drops off her recycling regularly. But a recent trip to drop off her recycling left her mortified.

“When I saw it laying in the dumpster, I knew it was a problem and knew it wasn’t right," Hunt said.

She showed CBS 6 Problem Solvers where she spotted dozens and dozens of employee file folders and boxes labeled credit card receipts.

The extremely sensitive information was piled high in the open bin for all to see. All documents, she realized, belonged to the Outback Steakhouse in the West End of Henrico County.

“It said Outback Steakhouse and printed on the folder on the outside was the employee’s full name, date of birth, social security number, address, phone number, W4, resumes, and a whole stack of papers inside of the folders,” Hunt added.

She said she spotted boxes and boxes labeled credit card receipts which dated back 10 years or more.

She was so stunned, she contacted police.

“The police said it wasn’t criminal. Nothing they could do about it," she said. "I think they were just as amazed as I was to find it here. I thought the employees needed to know that their information was so recklessly disposed of and put them in jeopardy."

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers spoke with a witness who said he saw the person dump the items on Saturday.

He said the man was driving a UHaul and told him he was there getting rid of old papers from an old office space.

He didn’t realize how sensitive the documents were until the next day when he came back to the recycling bin.

We took his concerns to managers at Outback Steakhouse on West Broad Street.



We were told documents that were disposed of came from an old storage space and that the person was directed to take them to the landfill.