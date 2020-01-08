How to turn leftover gift card money into charity donation

The National Retail Federation does surveys on this every year and time and time again, gift cards are the most requested holiday gift. But every single year, at least $1 billion on these gift cards goes unused.

That wasted money can go to a charity of your choice by using websites like donateyourcard.org .

“We started thinking about all of the unused commercial gift cards,” said Daniel Goodman, co-founder of CharityChoice gift cards.

Goodman started a charity in New Jersey for children with special needs, and then in the early 2000s, he branched out, creating the website.

His site isn’t the only one out there tapping into the massive amount of unused money.

Giftcards4change.org highlights programs your money goes to, including those against human trafficking and groups fighting hunger and poverty.

Even if your gift card has a small remaining balance, Goodman explains why it matters.

“We’ve raised close to $100,000,” Goodman said. “You become an ambassador for charitable giving even if you have $2 left on the card.”

These websites do take a small percentage of the money from your card as admin fees, but your charity donation is tax deductible

This story was originally published by Kristin Byrne at WTMJ.