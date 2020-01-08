Henrico Humane Society’s annual Pet Expo is this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 20th Henrico Humane Society’s Annual Pet Expo is back! It’s a great family-friendly event where you can bring tour pet to enjoy a day of fun.

Melissa Golden of Henrico Humane Society joined us along with cute pooch Duncan who is up for adoption.

The Annual Pet Expo is Saturday, January 11 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex which is located at 600 D. Laburnum Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.

CBS 6’s Greg McQuade will serve as Emcee.

For more information about the Pet Expo, visit https://www.henricohumane.org/events/petexpo.