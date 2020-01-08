🎵Win pair of tickets to Richmond Symphony’s Masterworks performance Saturday

Help welcome the Richmond Symphony’s next Music Director Candidate, Ankush Kumar Bahl Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. as he leads the Richmond Symphony in a powerful Masterworks program of stylistic contrasts featuring acclaimed guest artist and principal clarinet of New York Philharmonic, Anthony McGill.

Then join the Richmond Symphony for a Journey Into the Cosmos as Bahl and the Richmond Symphony takes its audience to a place far, far away with sights and sounds celebrating space. Alongside this cosmic music will be an impressive visual slideshow of images capturing space on Saturday, January 18.

