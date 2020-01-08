× Doritos launches new flavors for new year

Frito-Lay, parent company of Doritos, announced this week two new flavors of Doritos, which are currently available in stores.

One of the new flavors Frito-Lays unveiled this week will take a bit of a fruity spin. The new flavor is labeled “Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon (limon is Spanish or lemon).” Frito-Lay said the flavor will contain the “same signature heat but with a tangy twist.”

The other is a revamp of a classic Doritos favorite “Doritos Cool Ranch,” which Frito-Lay says will have even more cool ranch flavor.

“Doritos is known for making bold, innovative moves — whether it’s new movie partnerships, e-sports tournaments, an ad without logos, and of course new flavors,” said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “The release of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon and the revamped Doritos Cool Ranch are two entirely new ways for fans to enjoy our beloved legacy flavors.”

