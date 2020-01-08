Man who claimed to be missing boy Timmothy Pitzen sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man who claimed to be a child who disappeared at age 6 has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and will serve a sentence of two years in prison, minus time served.

Twenty-four-year-old Brian Michael Rini, of Medina, will be on probation for a year at the end of his sentence, which includes time served dating to last April.

Rini last year pleaded not guilty to identity theft and lying to FBI agents about being Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011.

Those charges could have put him behind bars for as long as eight years.