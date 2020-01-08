If you are looking to rent a house or an apartment, you need to know that rental fraud is on the rise. An advertised rental at a great price might be tempting, but it could be a scam. The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has received more than 1,300 reports of rental fraud from 2016 to 2019. Here to talk about this important topic is Barry Moore, President of Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia. To learn more about the Better Business Bureau, visit https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-central-virginia or call 804-648-0030.
Avoiding Rental Fraud with the Better Business Bureau
-
BBB: More than 40% of online shoppers found fake rental property listings
-
Watch out for bogus ads, dummy websites and untrustworthy sellers on Cyber Monday, BBB warns
-
Here’s why the viral ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange is a scam
-
The ‘Letters from Santa’ scam parents should know about
-
Felicity Huffman released from prison after serving college admissions scam sentence
-
-
‘Don’t be fooled:’ Scammers trying to sell tickets for free Richmond festival
-
Man from Ghana duped Virginia woman out of $300K in online romance scam, feds say
-
This phone scam has resulted in millions of dollars lost to hackers. Here’s how to avoid it
-
New photo shows Felicity Huffman in prison uniform as she serves 13 days in college cheating case
-
The data behind service problems in Richmond restaurants
-
-
Why you shouldn’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
-
This backyard shed in San Diego is renting for $1,050 a month
-
Police warn not to fall for threatening text message scams, send money to strangers