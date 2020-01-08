Avoiding Rental Fraud with the Better Business Bureau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking to rent a house or an apartment, you need to know that rental fraud is on the rise. An advertised rental at a great price might be tempting, but it could be a scam. The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has received more than 1,300 reports of rental fraud from 2016 to 2019. Here to talk about this important topic is Barry Moore, President of Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia. To learn more about the Better Business Bureau, visit https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-central-virginia or call 804-648-0030.