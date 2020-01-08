× 19th annual LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA

RICHMOND, Va.– The Latin Ballet of Virginia Presents the 19th annual LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA Sponsored by Dominion Energy

Friday, January 10 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 11 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, January 12 at 3:00pm

The vibrant show created in 2001 by Ana Ines King, Latin Ballet’s Artistic Director, delights and informs audiences on the myriad of unique holiday traditions from Latin America and Spain. The LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA is a story based on the Mexican legend about a young, pure-hearted girl who discovers the true spirit of giving. Unable to offer a gift of material value, Little Maria picks a handful of weeds that magically transform into brilliant crimson flowers, and thus the custom of giving poinsettias during the holidays is born.

Associate Professor Emerita at VCU and Pioneer of DANCE in Virginia legendary Frances Wessells, will perform once again in the role of “Abuelita” (Grandma). Other special guest appearances include international flamenco artist Antonio Hidalgo Paz and Artistic Director of the Latin Ballet, Ana Ines King who will be dancing as the parents of little Maria in this year’s production. Performances are at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road Glen Allen. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Latin Ballet’s website at www.latinballet.com. Admission is $25 for adults; $20 for students/senior citizens/military. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more at $12 per ticket.