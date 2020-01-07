× We now know when Whole Foods will open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Whole Foods Market will open its new West Broad Street location in Richmond on January 30.

The grocery store is located where Pleasants Hardware once stood on Broad Street, near Hermitage Road.

“We are excited to welcome the Richmond community to their new Whole Foods Market,” Bill Balderson, a Whole Foods Store Team Leader, said. “With a variety of high-quality products, items local to Virginia and many prepared food options located on the first floor, paired with a self-serve eatery and taproom on the second, we’re confident our neighbors will enjoy eating and shopping with us.”

Whole Foods first announced its intention to open, in what is now call The Sauer Center, back in 2014.

This is the second Whole Foods Market in the Richmond area. The first opened 10 miles down West Broad Street in Short Pump at the West Broad Village development.

The new store will feature:

Fresh produce department

Full-service butcher

Seafood department

Specialty foods section

Bakery department

Prepared foods section with salad bar, pizza, sushi and build-your-own mezze bowls

Self-serve eatery and taproom