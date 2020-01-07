VUU’s Tabyus Taylor will enter the 2020 NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, VA - Tabyus Taylor's football journey started at Hopewell, went to Virginia Tech, a pit stop at the Atlanta Sports Academy, arrived at Virginia Union and hopefully to the NFL.

Taylor announced on his Instagram page that he will forgo his senior season at Virginia Union and will enter his name in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Panthers' running back also announced he signed with an agent.

Last season, he rushed for a team high 865 yards, which was fifth best in the CIAA and eight touchdowns, which was 8th in the conference, despite dealing with injuries most of the year.

In 2018, Taylor led the CIAA with 1,546 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns. He added two receiving touchdowns that season in which he was a finalist for the Willie Lanier Award, given to the best player in Division II, III or NAIA in Virginia.