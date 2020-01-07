Video shows man targeting Virginia churches over Christmas

Posted 3:24 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 03:26PM, January 7, 2020

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Police in Fredericksburg are looking for the person who threw bricks through church windows during the days after Christmas.

Two churches, Shiloh Baptist Church on Sophia Street  and Shiloh Baptist Church on Princess Anne Street, were targeted, according to police.

At the Sophia Street church, police said someone threw a brick through a stained glass window. The vandalism was  recorded on church security video.

Photo Gallery

Police believe the vandalism happened late on the December 26 or early on December 27.

Fredericksburg Police have offered a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information was asked to call  540-373-3122.

