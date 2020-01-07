$uper Kennedy’s “Piggy Bank”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Seven year old superstar, $uper Kennedy, first visited our live show at 5 years old to share her book “The Adventures of $uper Kennedy: Saving and Investing.” Today, she and her father, Chris O’Neal stopped by our live show to re-inforce the importance of financial responsibility through song. Take a look as $uper Kennedy shares her debut single “Piggy Bank.” For more about $uper Kennedy, her book, and her new single, visit www.superkennedy.com.