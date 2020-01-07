Record number of students get bachelor’s degrees in Virginia

Posted 10:51 am, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:55AM, January 7, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. — A record number of students received bachelor’s degrees in Virginia last year.

Data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia shows that during the 2018-19 school year, public and private nonprofit colleges and universities awarded about 122,170 degrees and certificates.

That’s an increase of nearly 50% from a decade ago.

The three most popular bachelor’s degree programs remained unchanged from previous years: Business Administration and Management; Psychology; and Biology/Biological Sciences.

Those three majors accounted for 19% of all bachelor’s degrees.

