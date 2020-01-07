Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour after 20 years together

Rascal Flatts is bowing out with a bang.
The most awarded country group of the last decade announced Tuesday that they’ll mark their 20th anniversary with a 25-city farewell tour this year.
The “Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” will kick off in Indianapolis on June 11, stretch coast to coast, and end in West Palm Beach on Oct. 17.
During the tour, lead singer Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney say they’ll reflect with fans on their catalogue of hits like “Bless The Broken Road,” “My Wish,” and “What Hurts The Most.”
DeMarcus told CBS This Morning that the band is looking forward to spending the entire year loving on fans and thanking them for their amazing career over the last 20 years.
“While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us,” DeMarcus said. “There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”
Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket and more ticket information will become available at RascallFlatts.com.
Below is a full list of tour dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|6/11/20
|Indianapolis, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|6/12/20
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|6/13/20
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|6/25/20
|Chicago, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|6/27/20
|Pittsburgh, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|7/18/20
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|7/23/20
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|9/3/20
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|9/4/20
|Cleveland, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|9/5/20
|Buffalo, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|9/10/20
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|9/11/20
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|9/12/20
|Washington, DC
|Jiffy Lube Live
|9/17/20
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|9/18/20
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|9/19/20
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|10/1/20
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|10/2/20
|San Diego, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|10/3/20
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|10/7/20
|Denver, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|10/9/20
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|10/10/20
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|10/15/20
|Atlanta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|10/16/20
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|10/17/20
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre