Police searching for man after Spotsylvania shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a shooting Tuesday evening.

Emergency responders arrived to the 5000 block of Blarney Street in Spotsylvania County and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in his upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was quickly identified as 40-year-old Tyson McClain, of no fixed address.

Police say that McClain fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of law enforcement. He was last seen wearing what witnesses described as blue pajamas.

Police believe that the victim and Mr. McClain got into a fight outside of a home. At some point McClain produced a gun and fired.

The public is asked if they know the whereabouts of Tyson McClain to contact law enforcement immediately.