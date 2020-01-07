× Deputies identify 2 killed in head-on collision in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people were killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Stafford County.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of White Oak Road and Kendallwood Drive at approximately 12:31 p.m.

When deputies arrived, witnesses reported observing a silver 2017 Acura RDX drift over the centerline into the eastbound lane and strike a white 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.

The driver of the Acura was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Steven Michael Beveridge, of Fredericksburg.

The driver of the Nissan was also transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as 54-year-old Layana Charise Thorbs, of Bryans Road, Maryland.

The crash closed White Oak Road in both directions for approximately three and a half hours.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.