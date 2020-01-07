☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Pat Sajak’s daughter to help host ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Posted 12:41 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 01:03PM, January 7, 2020

“Wheel of Fortune” has a special guest on its docket this week.

Longtime host, Pat Sajak, revealed he’d miss a few days of taping but his 25-year-old daughter, Maggie, would help out in his place.

“I was back from my surgery last week and had a wonderful time on the show, but I’m not going to be here this week,” Sajak said in a video teaser posted Monday to the game show’s YouTube channel.

“It’s not that I’ve had a relapse. It’s just because of the technicalities of the taping order and all of that. So, you’re gonna see Vanna (White) doing her Pat impression here; she does a great job. And we have a special letter-toucher, so pay attention,” he said.

In the teaser, Sajak’s daughter said her dad is “doing great” but described his surgery as “scary.”

Sajak spoke about the emergency operation for a blocked intestine in an interview last month on “Good Morning America” and revealed he thought he might die.

While he was out of work to recover, his longtime co-host, White, filled in for him.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.