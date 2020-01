× Officials investigating after Downtown Richmond fire

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway following a fire in downtown Richmond on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of E. Grace St.

Officials say it was contained shortly after arrival, and that no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

