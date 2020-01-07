New tourism initiative ‘Black RVA’ celebrates the city’s African-American culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new initiative by Richmond Region Tourism hopes to highlight the regions black arts, entertainment and food scenes and celebrate black history.

Black RVA is the latest campaign created by Richmond Region Tourism and is a collaborative effort with black community leaders.

Together they are working to increase tourism and engage people who already live in Richmond by showcasing and highlighting the areas black arts, entertainment, food and history.

The travel initiative is a guide to African American culture in the city and its surrounding regions, and is a "one-stop shop to Richmond’s past, present and future exploring the different cultures that make up Richmond’s unique soul."