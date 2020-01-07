Iranians take credit for rocket attack on base housing US troops

New Girl Scout cookie features baked-in motivational messages to lift your spirits

Posted 10:45 pm, January 7, 2020, by
A new cookie flavor is being introduced into the Girl Scout cookie lineup this year and each box comes with a special twist!
Starting Jan. 7, in select areas, troops will begin selling “Lemon-Ups,” a crispy cookie with a lemon glaze.

In addition, each cookie comes with a special baked-in motivational message inspired by Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs.

Each purchase of “Lemon-Ups” goes towards helping a girl learn money management, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. said in a statement.

“Every box you buy helps the awesome girls who sell them power unique and amazing experiences for themselves and their troops—it also gives them the opportunity to learn essential life skills , soar in confidence, and quickly discover the leader within. They have a great time doing it, too, and they couldn’t do it without you,” the organization said.

To meet all the Girl Scout cookie flavors, click here .

This article was written by Joey Greaber for KGUN .

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.