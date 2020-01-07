× Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is in Richmond Tuesday to campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The former New York City mayor is expected to meet with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe at Main Street Station Tuesday morning.

Bloomberg’s presidential campaign now employs more than 800 people, according to multiple aides, giving him a nationwide effort that surpasses any other candidate in the Democratic primary.

The surge in staffers is particularly remarkable given Bloomberg entered the 2020 field less than two months ago and highlights how the billionaire businessman-turned-politician is willing to spend hundreds of millions to fund his late entry bid.

Before a press conference this morning, Democratic 2020 Presidential Candidate @MikeBloomberg and Mayor @LevarStoney meeting for coffee at @IroncladCoffee in downtown #RVA @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/v11i1vN6MK — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 7, 2020

Bloomberg’s campaign now includes 500 staffers in more than 30 states and 300 staffers in his New York City headquarters, an aide said. Bloomberg has staff in every Super Tuesday state, where the candidate is focusing his campaign.

His team now dwarfs what his opponents have taken the better part of a year to build. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign currently has more than 400 staffers, an aide said. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s operation has more 500 aides on staff, according to an aide.

This is a developing story.

AP and CNN Wire contributed to this report.