× Man killed, several injured in Faquier County crash involving school bus

FAQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed and several others injured in a crash involving a school bus in Faquier County on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) near Route 729 (Carrington Road) around 1 p.m.

A 2001 GMC Savana was traveling east on Rt. 55 when the driver lost control, crossed a double solid yellow line, and collided with a westbound Fauquier County school bus.

The driver of the GMC, a 71-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He was wearing a seat-belt.

A passenger in the GMC, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries in the crash. He was not wearing a seat-belt. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the school bus, a 59-year-old woman of Warrenton, Va. suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. A passenger in the school bus, a 68-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. Another adult passenger in the school bus was uninjured.

There were no children present on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Slick road conditions were factors in the cause of crash. The crash remains under investigation.