Laughter Yoga with the Laughter Ambassador

RICHMOND, Va. - Award-winning story teller and Laughter Ambassador Slash Coleman opened Laughter Yoga Richmond and the RVA Laugh Club where their laughter experts have helped nearly 13,000 participants live healthier, happier, and more motivated lives. Laughter Yoga Richmond is hosting Free Library Laughter Yoga on Saturday, January 11 from 2 p - 3 pm at Libbie Mill Public Library located at 2100 Libbie Lake E Street in Richmond. You can also take advantage of Free Saturday Heartfulness Laughter Yoga on Saturday, January 18 from 10 am - 11 am at the Heartfulness Meditation Center located at 2230 East Parham Road in Richmond. For more about Slash and Laughter Yoga, visit www.laughteryogarva.com.