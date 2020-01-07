RICHMOND, Va. - Award-winning story teller and Laughter Ambassador Slash Coleman opened Laughter Yoga Richmond and the RVA Laugh Club where their laughter experts have helped nearly 13,000 participants live healthier, happier, and more motivated lives. Laughter Yoga Richmond is hosting Free Library Laughter Yoga on Saturday, January 11 from 2 p - 3 pm at Libbie Mill Public Library located at 2100 Libbie Lake E Street in Richmond. You can also take advantage of Free Saturday Heartfulness Laughter Yoga on Saturday, January 18 from 10 am - 11 am at the Heartfulness Meditation Center located at 2230 East Parham Road in Richmond. For more about Slash and Laughter Yoga, visit www.laughteryogarva.com.
Laughter Yoga with the Laughter Ambassador
-
2019 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
-
‘Brave and strong’ cancer warriors shine at Our Laughter in the Rain gala
-
Support women with cancer at “Our Laughter in the Rain”
-
Weekend Events & happenings for New Year’s Eve
-
RVA Weekend events: Cinderella, Patsy Cline, Holiday decorations at Maymont
-
-
Weekend Events: Ashland Train Day & Urbanna Oyster Festival & More
-
Weekend Events: Miracle of Christmas-Live at the Zoo, Richmond Nativity Pageant
-
Stavna Ballet presents “Alice in Wonderland”
-
Christopher Walken couldn’t escape popularity of ‘SNL’ cowbell sketch, according to Will Ferrell
-
A-List Weekend Events: Richmond Oktoberfest, Powhatan Festival of the Grape, OystoberFest & More
-
-
Taking Flight with Sylvan Heights Bird Park
-
A-List Weekend Events: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk & More
-
“Snow Day” performed by Tony Craddock, Jr. & Cold Front