Someone spray painted ‘This is Racist’ on Confederate monument in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the hours after Richmond City Council voted to ask the Virginia General Assembly for authority over the Confederate monuments in Richmond, someone spray painted a concise message on the monument honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

It is unclear, at this point, when someone spray painted the words "This is Racist" on the monument, which is located on Monument and Davis avenues.

THIS MORNING :@RichmondPolice were patrolling Monument Avenue. One of the monuments: Jefferson Davis was found with Graffiti on it stating “ This is Racist” in blue paint. Stay tuned to @CBS6 as this is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/Tkb2A692E9 — Gabrielle Harmon (@_GabbyHarmonTV) January 7, 2020

Law enforcement was spotted patrolling the monuments along Monument Avenue in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday.

The spray-painted words were first noticed by a CBS 6 news crew at about 7 a.m.

City Council passes resolution to ask General Assembly for authority over Confederate statues

On Monday night, Richmond City Council voted 6-2 to ask state lawmakers for permission to control the Confederate monuments' fate -- whether that be to modify them, remove them, or leave them unchanged.

BREAKING:#RVA council votes 6-2 to ask GA for authority over confederate monuments in city. Hilbert and Addison both voted in favor, changing previous votes. Both cited new Dem majority at GA for yes votes. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/TUVspzsrQV — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) January 6, 2020

Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones, who brought forth the resolution, said his goal was dialogue.

"With removal never being on the table, there will never be a true dialogue," Jones said.

Multiple council members said if they got approval from the state, it would only begin the conversation about potentially removing or adding monuments.

Virginia state law allows local governments to erect war monuments, but prohibits the local governments from taking them down or modifying them. The law also prohibits local governments from moving the monuments or adding placards explaining why they were erected.

Jones had brought forth earlier versions of the resolution in December 2017 and again in October 2018. Richmond City Council rejected both resolutions. One reason the resolution passed in this may be because the Virginia General Assembly flipped from Republican control to Democratic control during the November 2019 election. Richmond City Council could have a more sympathetic ear when lawmakers consider the proposal.

37.558411 -77.467515