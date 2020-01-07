☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Hot Gadgets of 2020

Posted 12:52 pm, January 7, 2020, by and

iPhones, iPods, and iPads have revolutionized the world of technology. Every year, new devices and applications debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Award-Winning tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly gives us an all-access backstage pass with a first-look at all the Hot Gadgets for 2020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.