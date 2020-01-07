Hearty Korean Barbeque Short Ribs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Andre Smith joined us in the kitchen this morning to share his homemade Korean Barbecue Beef Short Ribs.

Servings: 4 servings

Prep Time: 4 hours 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Marinade and Sauce:

1 tsp sesame oil

¼ cup grapeseed oil

8- 4oz beef short ribs

3 green onions thinly sliced

1 tbsp fresh ginger peeled and minced

3 garlic cloves minced

2 tbsp chili paste

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

½ cup dark brown sugar

Cooking Ingredients:

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 cup beef stock

Marinade:

In a large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, ginger, soy sauce, green onions, garlic, sesame oil, grapeseed oil, chili paste, and rice wine vinegar. Whisk thoroughly until all ingredients have been combined. Place short ribs into a large food storage plastic bag. Pour marinade over the short ribs, then close bag airtight, making sure that all excessive air is out of the bag. Shake the marinade bag well completely coating all short ribs. Place storage bag into the fridge, preferably overnight or for at least 4 hours.

Cooking Directions: