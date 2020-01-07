Hearty Korean Barbeque Short Ribs

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Andre Smith joined us in the kitchen this morning to share his homemade Korean Barbecue Beef Short Ribs.
Servings: 4 servings
Prep Time: 4 hours 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 2 hours 45 minutes
Marinade and Sauce:
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- ¼ cup grapeseed oil
- 8- 4oz beef short ribs
- 3 green onions thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger peeled and minced
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 2 tbsp chili paste
- ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- ½ cup dark brown sugar
- Cooking Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp grapeseed oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 cup beef stock
Marinade:
In a large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, ginger, soy sauce, green onions, garlic, sesame oil, grapeseed oil, chili paste, and rice wine vinegar. Whisk thoroughly until all ingredients have been combined. Place short ribs into a large food storage plastic bag. Pour marinade over the short ribs, then close bag airtight, making sure that all excessive air is out of the bag. Shake the marinade bag well completely coating all short ribs. Place storage bag into the fridge, preferably overnight or for at least 4 hours.
Cooking Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 F. Using a Large skillet, heat the grapeseed oil and 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat.
- Take short ribs out of the marinade draining any excessive marinade on the ribs into the storage bag. Place short ribs into the heated skillet and sear on each side for 1-1/2 minutes each side.
- Remove short ribs from the skillet and transfer them to a large baking dish.
- Add the beef stock and leftover marinade to the large skillet to deglaze the pan, also thicken the sauce with cornstarch and pour sauce over the short ribs.
- Cover dish tightly with a lid or aluminum foil.
- Next place dish into the oven for 2-1/2 hours or until meat is fork tender.
- Before serving remove all ribs from the sauce and skim off any excess fat from the sauce. Whisk the sauce and pour over each short rib. Serve and Enjoy!