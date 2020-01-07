Escaped inmate captured in Nottoway; school lockdown lifted

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. – A school lockdown has been lifted in Nottoway County after an escaped inmate was captured Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, Nottoway County Public Schools posted a message of Facebook saying all Nottoway school buildings were placed on lockdown after an escaped inmate was in the vicinity of Nottoway Courthouse.

A code red was issued following the escape.

The escaped inmate, identified as Danielle Lyn Cooper, was described as a white female with brown hair wearing an orange jumpsuit. Officials say she was also handcuffed with leg irons.

According to the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office, Cooper, a Piedmont Regional Jail inmate, escaped from the Nottoway Circuit at approximately 10:50 a.m.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a resident of West Courthouse Rd found the inmate in her vehicle and held her there until Nottoway Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived.

Cooper was apprehended and charged with felony escape. She is being held without bail.

Shortly after the capture, the school system announced that the suspect had been captured and the lockdown was lifted.

Nottoway Sheriff’s Office encourages all Nottoway County residents to register for CodeRed, which is used to send emergency notifications to county residents. You can register for free by visiting the Code Red tab at http://www.nottowaysheriff.org.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.