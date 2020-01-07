DuPont to expand presence, bring jobs to Chesterfield County with $75M investment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Dupont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont) will expand its presence in Chesterfield County to create the company's largest manufacturing site, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.

A global provider of technology-based materials, DuPont will invest more than $75 million in the Spruance site, creating approximately 60 new jobs over the next several years.

DuPont has operated the Spruance Plant in Chesterfield County since 1929, where it currently produces Kevlar®, Nomex®, and Tyvek®.

“Innovative companies like DuPont help to keep Virginia at the forefront of a rapidly evolving manufacturing industry,” said Governor Northam.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project. Governor Northam also approved a performance-based grant of $1 million from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies.