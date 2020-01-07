× Virginia court tosses permit Dominion needs for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has thrown out a permit needed in Virginia by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

A three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the permit for a natural gas compressor station on Tuesday.

The station has been proposed for Union Hill, an unincorporated community founded by freed slaves after the Civil War.

Opponents say state officials and lead developer Dominion Energy have not carefully considered the station’s potential health effects on the community.

Dominion has said it would have more air control monitoring than any other station in the country.