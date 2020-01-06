× Why Richmond Gas Works customers will see lower utility bills

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Gas Works customers will see lower utility bills, beginning in January 2020, according to the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

The savings come as the cost for purchased natural gas (PGC) will decrease from $0.500 per 100 cubic feet to $0.425 per 100 cubic feet. That is an estimated saving of $5.25 a month to the average natural gas customer.

The city says other components of the natural gas bill like the distribution charge at $0.590 (per Ccf) and monthly customer charge at $13.87 – are unchanged.

“The utility bill of the average residential customer who uses 70 Ccf’s of natural gas per month will be approximately $84.92 compared to a current bill of $90.17. This equates to a fifteen (15) percent reduction in the PGC rate charged by Richmond Gas Works and an overall six (6) percent reduction in the entire natural gas bill,” said a DPU spokesperson in a release.

That spokesperson says the Richmond Gas Works’ PGC rate is less than or equal to surrounding natural gas franchises.

“This is good news for our customers! We are always heartened when market conditions allow us to lower rates and pass on the savings. By law, we pass along the cost of natural gas purchased and delivered to customers, dollar for dollar, without any markup,” added DPU Director Calvin D. Farr, Jr.