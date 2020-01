× Santos-Silva drops 26 on George Mason in Rams win

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Marcus Santos-Silva tied his career high with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and VCU beat George Mason 72-59.

De’Riante Jenkins scored 13 points for the Rams and Mike’L Simms added 11.

VCU went 18 of 18 from the foul line, 12 in the second half, and had a 40-25 rebounding advantage.

Javon Greene had 13 points for the Patriots, Xavier Johnson added 12 and Justin Kier 11.