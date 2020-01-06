The Perfect Apps to Support Moms

RICHMOND, Va. - Deborah Porter is a popular life coach that founded Mom’s Mentoring Circle. She shared three mobile apps that will make life easier in the year to come! Take a look as she enlightens us on “Boxed”, “Cozi”, and “Handy”. To learn more about Deborah Porter and Moms Mentoring Circle, visitwww.momsmentoringcircle.com.

