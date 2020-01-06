RICHMOND, Va. - Deborah Porter is a popular life coach that founded Mom’s Mentoring Circle. She shared three mobile apps that will make life easier in the year to come! Take a look as she enlightens us on “Boxed”, “Cozi”, and “Handy”. To learn more about Deborah Porter and Moms Mentoring Circle, visitwww.momsmentoringcircle.com.
The Perfect Apps to Support Moms
-
Moms Mentoring Circle’s “Be Kind For The Holidays”
-
5 steps to self-care during the holidays
-
Breakup Tours: New travel app aimed at the brokenhearted
-
Let caring Ja’mia bring joy to your life
-
Single mom moved to tears after man pays family’s entrance fee at lights festival
-
-
4-year-old being hailed a hero after calling 911 when her mom collapsed
-
Destinee’s fun spirit, loving heart will add so much to a wonderful family
-
7-year-old in shelter asks Santa for ‘very good dad’ in note
-
Artistic Briana has a smile that lights up a room
-
Bree Sison brightens the spirits of military mom who has giving heart
-
-
Why Bumble bounced Sharon Stone off dating app
-
Homegoing Celebration honors slain Richmond firefighter Lt. Ashley Berry
-
Woman claims man held her captive for 2 days, but suspect’s mom says she’s lying