Suspect on the run after shooting and chase in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield County Police are searching for a suspect following a police pursuit.

Officers first responded to a shooting at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Once on scene, they found a person shot and suffering life threatening injuries.

A short time later, police found the suspect vehicle. A pursuit began before ending on Lorimer Road. Officers arrested one suspect but a second suspect ran away.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.