Police searching for Chesterfield man who violated protective order

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a Chesterfield Man who is wanted for violating a protective order

Randall Charles Engrisch, of the 1600 block of Treewood Lane, North Chesterfield has been wanted since Sunday.

Engrisch, 32, is described as a white male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Engrisch’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

 

