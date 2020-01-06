New Year, New You at Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. - 2020 is here and it’s a new year to find a new you!. If you’re thinking about going back to college, grab a pen and paper because rapid registration days are going on at Bryant & Stratton College right now for their winter 2020 semester. Campus Director, Beth Murphy joins us to talk about their program offerings, top-notch career training, and registration. Rapid Registration Days are happening now through January 27th from 10 am - 6 pm at the Richmond Campus. For more information, call 888-839-1718 or visit www.bryantstratton.edu.
