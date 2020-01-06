New details on approaching snow and what you can expect Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain mostly clear Monday night as high pressure remains in place over the region.

A quick-moving upper-level trough will move through the Mississippi Valley Monday night and into the Southeast Tuesday while gradually strengthening.

Precipitation will overspread Virginia early Tuesday morning, reaching the Richmond metro area around Noon.

The precipitation will fall in the form of all snow across the western Piedmont and Blue Ridge where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

One to three inches of snow will be likely in these areas.

A quick-moving storm system will bring a round of snow to the western Piedmont and Blue Ridge Tuesday. Areas farther east will likely have wet snow mixing with rain, but any light accums will be limited to grassy surfaces.

Farther east, including the Richmond area, a mix of rain and wet snow will be possible, with some whitening of grassy surfaces possible.

Roads will remain wet, making this event very similar to the prior two we’ve seen so far this season.

All of the precipitation will end by 6 p.m., with clearing skies Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry, and chilly days.

Deep southwesterly flow will develop Thursday through Saturday, bringing unseasonably warm air to the region. Highs Friday will reach the low 60s, but 70s will be widespread on Saturday. An approaching storm system will bring a chance of rain late on Friday, with much better chances on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s high will remain mild, reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Cooler air will move into the region Sunday night, but dry weather will not last very long. Another upper-level wave will bring more rain to the area on Monday, with highs in the 50s.

