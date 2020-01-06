Months after a Chesterfield woman died in her home, her death is considered a homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Months after a woman died in a Chesterfield home, her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Chief Medical Examiner has determined 47-year-old Melissa Pierce died as a result of neglect, according to Chesterfield Police.

In May 2019, police and EMS were called to a home on Whetstone Road to help a woman in cardiac arrest.

When they arrived, Pierce was pronounced dead at her home.

“Based on evidence at the scene, Pierce’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “In September 2019, case detectives were notified that Pierce died as a result of neglect, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had found her manner of death to be homicide.”

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.