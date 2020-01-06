× Man sued over deadly Charlottesville rally turns self in to police

CHARLOTESVILLE, Va. — One of the men sued over 2017’s deadly Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville turned himself into U.S. Marshalls on contempt of court charges.

According to Integrity First for America, Elliot Kline turned himself in on Monday.

He was found in contempt in December 2019 for failing to turn over cell phones, a computer, and social media posts.

Kline is one of several organizers of the rally being sued in civil court.

The plaintiffs are a coalition of Charlottesville community members who were injured that day.

A trial is set for October of 2020.